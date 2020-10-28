Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

President Trump's campaign website hacked

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Trump's campaign website hacked
Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 27, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-27 20:32:56-04

President Donald Trump’s campaign website was hacked on Tuesday evening, according to a campaign spokesperson.

Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s director of communications, said that the website has since been restored.

“Earlier this evening, the Trump campaign website was defaced and we are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate the source of the attack,” Murtaugh said. “There was no exposure to sensitive data because none of it is actually stored on the site. The website has been restored.

Earlier in the evening, New York Times cybersecurity reporter Nicole Perlroth tweeted a picture of the campaign the website while it was hacked.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.