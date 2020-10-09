President Trump wants to hold rally in Florida this weekend

It appears COVID-19 will no longer slow President Donald Trump's campaign trail.

President Donald Trump said during an interview with FOX News' Sean Hannity that the president is hoping to hold a rally in Florida on Saturday night if his campaign team has enough time to put

Trump's push for a rally comes just days after he was hospitalized for coronavirus. The 74-year-old publicly announced his positive test result early Friday morning and was receiving care at Walter Reed hospital before being released Monday evening.

Trump has not yet given any specifics on where and what time he'd like the rally to kick off this weekend.

Presidential physician Dr. Sean Conley released an update on Trump’s coronavirus prognosis on Thursday, stating that he has “remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness.”

Trump was diagnosed with the coronavirus late Thursday night, just hours after traveling to New Jersey for a fundraiser. The following day, Trump was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center as he was given an experimental antibody treatment, steroids, and other remedies to fight off the coronavirus.

By Monday, Conley and Trump’s medical team signed off on releasing him to the White House.

Conley said on Thursday he expects Trump to be able to resume public engagements on Saturday.