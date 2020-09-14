Menu

President Trump wants Joe Rogan to moderate debate between Joe Biden

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
AP
In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Sep 14, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-14 13:56:41-04

President Donald Trump weighed in on if MMA commentator Joe Rogan should be a moderator during a debate between him and Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Former MMA fighter Ted Kennedy tweeted out that he and Rogan discussed the presidential debates on Rogan's podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience."

In response to Kennedy's tweet, President Trump responded with "I do."

According to the New York Post, Rogan said on the podcast that he'd moderate a debate to avoid any bias in the media.

Biden and Trump are scheduled to debate on Sept. 29, Oct. 15, and Oct. 22.

