Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

President Trump to return to Phoenix Wednesday, days ahead of Election Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Patrick Semansky/AP
President Donald Trump speaks during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., with Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Trump to return to the Valley Wednesday, days ahead of Election Day
Posted at 5:28 PM, Oct 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-25 20:28:02-04

President Donald Trump is returning to Arizona for another campaign event ahead of Election Day.

Officials with the Trump campaign announced that the President will be in Goodyear and Bullhead City on Wednesday for a Make America Great Again rally.

Trump is set to speak at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at 12 p.m. and then head to Goodyear and deliver remarks at Phoenix Goodyear Airport at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open at 9 a.m. in Bullhead City, and 11:30 a.m. in Goodyear.

To register for tickets, click here.

The President was in Arizona on October 19 when he held campaign rallies in Prescott and Tucson. Those events were rescheduled from earlier dates after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized at Walter Reed Hospital.

On Monday, President Trump's son Eric Trump will be in the Valley to campaign for his father. Eric is scheduled to host an event at Rustler's Rooste restaurant at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.