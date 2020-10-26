President Donald Trump is returning to Arizona for another campaign event ahead of Election Day.

Officials with the Trump campaign announced that the President will be in Goodyear and Bullhead City on Wednesday for a Make America Great Again rally.

Trump is set to speak at Laughlin/Bullhead International Airport at 12 p.m. and then head to Goodyear and deliver remarks at Phoenix Goodyear Airport at 2:30 p.m.

Doors open at 9 a.m. in Bullhead City, and 11:30 a.m. in Goodyear.

The President was in Arizona on October 19 when he held campaign rallies in Prescott and Tucson. Those events were rescheduled from earlier dates after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized at Walter Reed Hospital.

On Monday, President Trump's son Eric Trump will be in the Valley to campaign for his father. Eric is scheduled to host an event at Rustler's Rooste restaurant at 6:00 p.m.