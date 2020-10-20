President Trump heads to Pennsylvania for rally with just 2 weeks left before Election Day

With just two weeks left before Election Day, President Donald Trump is staying busy with his travel schedule as he heads to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Trump's rally in Pennsylvania comes just a day after the US Supreme Court upheld a ruling by the state's Supreme Court that allows election officials to count ballots received up to three days after the election.

The New York Times reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by an estimated eight percentage points.

According to the Associated Press, First Lady Melania Trump will not accompany her husband due to a "lingering cough after contracting COVID-19."

On Monday, Trump made two stops in Arizona to speak to supporters at rallies, where he took swings at Dr. Anthony Fauci, by calling him "a disaster."

Trump also spoke about calling ExxonMobil executives if he needed to raise millions, which the oil and gas company categorically denied in a response on Twitter.