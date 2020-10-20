Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

President Trump heads to Pennsylvania for rally with just 2 weeks left before Election Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ross D. Franklin/AP
President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
President Trump heads to Pennsylvania for rally with just 2 weeks left before Election Day
Posted at 1:21 PM, Oct 20, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-20 16:21:26-04

With just two weeks left before Election Day, President Donald Trump is staying busy with his travel schedule as he heads to Erie, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday.

Trump's rally in Pennsylvania comes just a day after the US Supreme Court upheld a ruling by the state's Supreme Court that allows election officials to count ballots received up to three days after the election.

The New York Times reports that Democratic nominee Joe Biden leads Trump by an estimated eight percentage points.

According to the Associated Press, First Lady Melania Trump will not accompany her husband due to a "lingering cough after contracting COVID-19."

On Monday, Trump made two stops in Arizona to speak to supporters at rallies, where he took swings at Dr. Anthony Fauci, by calling him "a disaster."

Trump also spoke about calling ExxonMobil executives if he needed to raise millions, which the oil and gas company categorically denied in a response on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.