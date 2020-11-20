President-elect Joe Biden to meet with Pelosi, Schumer

Joe Biden will meet with top Democratic lawmakers on Friday, his first meeting with Congressional leadership since his projected win in the 2020 election.

Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris will meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer at Biden's transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. The four will meet in private and may speak to the media afterward.

The incoming Biden administration will face several challenges after his inauguration, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic. Unemployment is once again on the rise as cases across the country spike, and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are under immense pressure to strike a deal on a stimulus package — something they have been unable to do since March.

Biden is also days away from unveiling his picks for cabinet positions, which require Senate confirmation. Depending on the outcome of two January runoff elections in Georgia, Biden may face an uphill battle in seating his cabinet, as Republicans may control the chamber.

The president-elect is also facing resistance from President Donald Trump, who has not yet begun the transition process and is in the midst of an unprecedented push to overturn the results of the election. By failing to concede to Biden, Trump has held up funds that could be used for hiring and information that could aid his first few months on the job.

The meeting comes days after Pelosi was elected to another term as Speaker by fellow House Democrats.