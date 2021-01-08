President-elect Joe Biden to introduce several top economic picks Friday

President-elect Joe Biden is set to introduce several more of his picks to join his Cabinet during a press conference from his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday.

Biden will introduce his nominees for three economic-based positions on Friday: Labor Secretary, Commerce Secretary and the head of the Small Business Administration.

Biden will reportedly nominate Boston Mayor Marty Walsh as his pick for Secretary of Labor. Walsh formerly served as the president of Laborers' Union Local 223 for many years before running for mayor of the city. Walsh has served as Boston’s mayor since 2014.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is Biden’s reported pick to head the Commerce Department. Raimondo is the first woman to serve as Rhode Island’s governor. Prior to venturing into politics, Raimondo worked as a venture capitalist.

To head the Small Business Administration, Biden will nominate Isabel Guzman of California. Guzman is a veteran of the department, having served there as the department head’s chief of staff during the Obama administration. She’s also held a similar position at the state level in California.

On Thursday, Biden introduced his picks to run the Justice Department, adding that those nominees would not need to pledge loyalty to him, but to the people of the United States and the rule of law. He also laid the blame for Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol building on outgoing President Donald Trump but did not call for his immediate removal from office as other top Democrats have done.

Friday’s press conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. ET.

