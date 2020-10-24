President Donald Trump casts his ballot early and in-person in Florida

President Donald Trump voted in the 2020 general election early and in-person in his home state of Florida on Saturday.

Trump voted early at a precinct in West Palm Beach, Florida, near his Mar-a-Lago estate and club.

"T VOTED. A great honor!" Trump tweeted mid-morning on Saturday.

A lifelong New Yorker, Trump changed his registration in 2019 and declared himself a resident of Florida.

Trump narrowly won Florida in the 2016 election, beating Hillary Clinton by just over 100,000 votes. Florida could prove essential to the President's re-election chances in 2020, but recent polls show Trump trailing slightly behind Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the Sunshine State with just 10 left until election day.