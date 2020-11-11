Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Postal worker recants claim of ballot fraud, House committee says

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Osorio/AP
Election challengers observe as ballots are counted at the central counting board, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Postal worker recants claim of ballot fraud, House committee says
Posted at 6:25 PM, Nov 10, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-10 20:25:09-05

As President Donald Trump and Republicans attempt to reverse the results of last week’s presidential election in Pennsylvania, a significant case often cited by Trump’s supporters has lost steam.

The House Oversight Committee, led by Democratic Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney, announced that Richard Hopkins has “recanted” his claim of election fraud in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Hopkins had previously accused fellow USPS employees of changing the date of ballots submitted after the election.

Previously, Erie County, Pennsylvania officials said the investigation was surrounding 130 ballots in the county, which would not have been nearly enough to alter President-elect Joe Biden’s lead of nearly 50,000 votes in the state.

According to Washington Post sources, Hopkins fabricated the allegations before recanting his statement.

The Associated Press projected Biden as the winner of Pennsylvania on Saturday, taking the state’s 20 Electoral College votes. As of Tuesday evening, the Pennsylvania Secretary of State said there are fewer than 50,000 ballots left to count in Pennsylvania, which is roughly the difference in the count between Biden and Trump.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7