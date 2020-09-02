Pima County Recorder’s Office seeks to help voters in assisted living facilities

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Pima County Recorder’s Office is asking for help from Pima County residents who have family members or friends who may be in assisted living facilities, care homes and hospitals, but are looking to vote.

According to a news release from the recorder's office, the pandemic has had a major impact on Arizona voters, especially those who are in assisted living facilities, nursing homes, hospitals and other facilities. Some cases those individuals are temporarily living in the facility and are not able to go to the polling place or receive mail.

Th recorder's office says in past years, recorder's would send a special election board team to the facility to help the voter in receiving, voting and returning their ballot.

Many facilities have stopped allowing visitors, including team members on the special elections board due to COVID-19.

In a conference call today, Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez along with other Recorders in Arizona and the Secretary of State’s office evaluated methods allowable to get ballots to voters in assisted living, while continuing the safety of the voter and other residents, along with special election board members.

“Since our workers cannot get into the facilities, we need the public’s help in making certain their friends and family members in those facilities are properly registered to vote and able to get access to a ballot," Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said in a statement.

The recorder's office has contacted nearly 200 assisted living facilities, rehabilitation facilities and nursing homes to help register residents who want to be registered to vote, according to the recorder's office. Some facilities have replied and some have not.

The deadline to register to vote for the November election is October 5.

“This is a critical election at both the national and local level. Every eligible voter who wishes to participate should be allowed to do so in a safe fashion,” Rodriguez said in a statement.

Residents who wish to receive a ballot are asked to contact the recorder's office at 520-724-4330 and give the name and location of the facility to make any necessary arrangements to get the ballot out.