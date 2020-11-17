Menu

Pima County officially certifies 2020 election results

Board of Supervisors votes 3-2 to certify
Pima County ballots being counted
Posted at 10:52 AM, Nov 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-17 12:52:19-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County’s Election results are official now.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to canvass (formally certify) Pima County election results from presidential through local races.

The action is a formality after most elections. This year after Republicans claimed irregularities in the election process that led to Joe Biden being declared the President-Elect, the Pima County Board of Supervisors became a reflection of the issue being raised nationwide.

When the time came to certify Pima County’s results and forward them to Arizona’s Secretary of State, Republicans Ally Miller and Steve Christy voted no. Christy asked for a forensic audit of the results.

Miller did not seek reelection. Christy was reelected by a close margin.

Miller raised questions about the use of “Sharpie-like” markers on election ballots. That became a high-profile issue in Maricopa County where Republicans noted the markers bled through paper and led questions about whether the ballots were read properly by counting machines.

Arizona’s Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich conducted an investigation and found the use of the markers did not compromise the vote.

Miller said she thinks Pima County’s voting process is valid but inconsistent official instructions on the use of felt tip pens undermined voter confidence.

