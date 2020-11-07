Pima County counts 7,300 early ballots, Provisional ballots to be counted this weekend

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County is continuing to count remaining ballots from election night.

The Pima County Elections Department counted 7,325 early ballots Friday afternoon. The results have been posted to the county's and the state's election website. Those results show Democrat Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in Arizona.

Biden is leading Trump in Arizona by 29,861.



The percentage split is now .92% — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 7, 2020

This is what I have for outstanding ballots minus tabulated today. This is from https://t.co/0rt8yNpR0w

Apache: 9.4k

Cochise: 7k

Gila: 113

Graham: 9

Greenlee: 5

La Paz: 880

Maricopa: 163k

Navajo: 5.7k

Pima: 18.7k

Pinal: 28.8k

Santa Cruz: 1.2k

Yavapai: 2k

Yuma: 3.4k



AZ: 243k — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 7, 2020

Pima county posted 7,219 ballots.

Breakdown:

Biden: 3,352 (46.4%)

Trump: 3,640 (50.4%)



Biden now leads 39,070 in Arizona. — The AZ - abc15 - Data Guru (@Garrett_Archer) November 6, 2020

Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez has started verifying the 18,000 Provisional ballots cast Nov. 3. As Provisional ballots do take longer to complete verification, Rodriguez said the first batch of Provisional ballots is estimated to be turned over to Elections for counting on Monday, Nov. 9.