Pima County counts 7,300 early ballots, Provisional ballots to be counted this weekend

Provisional ballots verified in Pima County
Posted at 7:48 PM, Nov 06, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-06 21:48:28-05

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. — Pima County is continuing to count remaining ballots from election night.

The Pima County Elections Department counted 7,325 early ballots Friday afternoon. The results have been posted to the county's and the state's election website. Those results show Democrat Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump in Arizona.

Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez has started verifying the 18,000 Provisional ballots cast Nov. 3. As Provisional ballots do take longer to complete verification, Rodriguez said the first batch of Provisional ballots is estimated to be turned over to Elections for counting on Monday, Nov. 9.

