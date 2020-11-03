Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Pennsylvania gears up for days of counting ballots

items.[0].videoTitle
Pennsylvania gears up for days of counting ballots
Pennsylvania gears up for days of counting ballots
Posted at 10:06 AM, Nov 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-03 12:09:18-05

With 20 electoral votes at stake, all eyes will be on Pennsylvania on Election Day. However, officials warn that counting the ballots could take takes.

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just north of Philadelphia, mail-in ballots won’t start being process until tonight.

Election watchers are eager to see how quickly states can process ballots, with record-breaking numbers of those being mail-in ballots. Nearly 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots before polls opened Tuesday.

In Pennsylvania, more than 2 million mail-in ballots have been returned so far.

E.W. Scripps national correspondent Maya Rodriguez is in the Keystone State, bringing you the latest on Election Day.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.