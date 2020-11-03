Pennsylvania gears up for days of counting ballots

With 20 electoral votes at stake, all eyes will be on Pennsylvania on Election Day. However, officials warn that counting the ballots could take takes.

In Bucks County, Pennsylvania, just north of Philadelphia, mail-in ballots won’t start being process until tonight.

Election watchers are eager to see how quickly states can process ballots, with record-breaking numbers of those being mail-in ballots. Nearly 100 million Americans have already cast their ballots before polls opened Tuesday.

In Pennsylvania, more than 2 million mail-in ballots have been returned so far.

E.W. Scripps national correspondent Maya Rodriguez is in the Keystone State, bringing you the latest on Election Day.

