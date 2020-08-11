Menu

LIVE UPDATES: VP Pence plans to arrive in Tucson at 10:20 a.m.

Posted at 6:19 AM, Aug 11, 2020
6:30 a.m.

According to Vice President press pool reports, Marine 2 landed at Joint Base Andrews at 5:54 am.

Pence did not stop to talk to the assembled pool before he boarded Air Force Two with a wave at the top of the stairs at 5:59 a.m.

Joining him for the flight is Admiral Brett Giroir, Covid-19 testing coordinator.

The plane is about to take off for Tucson. The in-flight TVs are tuned to Fox News, where topics this morning have included Chicago, Seattle and Biden’s anticipated VP announcement.

The latest schedule has the Tucson arrival at 10:20 a.m. after about a 3-hour flight.

6:27 a.m.

Vice President Mike Pence returns to Arizona for two campaign events. In Tucson, Pence is scheduled to accept an endorsement from an Arizona police union on Tuesday.

He'll then travel to Mesa to launch the campaign’s outreach efforts to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have both focused heavily on Arizona, which is turning into a swing state after decades of GOP dominance.

Trump won Arizona by 3.5 points in 2016, and Democrats won several key statewide races two years later with the support of voters disaffected by Trump.

