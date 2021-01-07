Menu

Pelosi to hold first press conference since Capitol riot amid calls for Trump's removal

Greg Nash/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks in the House Chamber after they reconvened for arguments over the objection of certifying Arizona’s Electoral College votes in November’s election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP)
Nancy Pelosi
Posted at 10:46 AM, Jan 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-01-07 13:44:51-05

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to speak to the media, hours after Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and briefly delayed the tallying of Electoral College votes.

Pelosi’s presser comes as several high-ranking Democrats — and some Republicans — have called for President Donald Trump’s removal from office, via the invocation of the 25th Amendment or impeachment.

Pelosi’s Democratic colleague in the Senate, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, has already called for Trump’s removal from office. In a statement released Thursday, Schumer said that the “quickest and most effective way” would be for Trump’s cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Several media outlets have reported that certain cabinet members have already broached the subject of invoking the 25th Amendment, though none have gone public with those discussions.

Rep. Ilhan Omar said in a statement on Wednesday that she planned to draw up articles of impeachment against Trump.

“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” Omar said.

