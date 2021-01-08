Pelosi instructs House to move forward with impeachment if Trump doesn't resign 'immediately'

On Friday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi instructed the House to move forward with impeachment proceedings if President Donald Trump did not "immediately resign."

This comes after Trump supporters violently rushed into the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, which resulted in the deaths of five people and more than 50 people face charges.

“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign," Pelosi said in a statement. "But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment. Accordingly, the House will preserve every option – including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach, or a privileged resolution for impeachment. With great respect, our deliberations will continue.”

According to the Associated Press, the proceedings could begin as soon as Monday.

Pelosi also spoke to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing an "unhinged" Trump from ordering a nuclear strike in his final days, The AP reported.