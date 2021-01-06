Ossoff/Perdue race in Georgia still too close to call, Democrats confident they'll sweep runoffs

Democrats remain hopeful that they will complete a sweep of a pair of Georgia Senate runoff races that will give their caucus control of Congress’ upper chamber.

On Tuesday night, the Associated Press declared Rev. Raphael Warnock the winner in a Senate race over Sen. Kelly Loeffler. That race was a special election to determine who would finish out the remaining two years of Sen. Johnny Isakson's term, who retired in 2019.

As of Wednesday morning, the Georgia Sec. of State’s office reported that Jon Ossoff held a small 16,000 vote lead over incumbent Sen. David Perdue. While the race remains too close to call, Ossoff claimed victory on Wednesday morning in a live-streamed address to supporters.

Should Ossoff hang on to win his race, the Democratic Senate caucus would pull into a 50-50 deadlock with Republicans. However, because vice president-elect Kamala Harris holds a vote in the event of a tie, Democrats would technically control the chamber — along with the House of Representatives and the White House.

Warnock declares victory

Addressing supporters virtually early Wednesday morning, Warnock declared victory despite the race not being formally called at the time of his speech. Warnock held a narrow lead over Loeffler with a small number of ballots still to be counted.

“I am going to the Senate to work for all of Georgia," Warnock told supporters.

Warnock is a newcomer to politics, but has well-known name within the state. He is the senior pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, which was founded by Martin Luther King Jr.

Meanwhile, Loeffler said she still has a path toward victory.

"There are a lot of votes out there and we have a path to victory; we are staying on it," she said.

Vote counting going 'smoothly'

Those conducting the count in Georgia say that the 2021 runoff has gone smoothly, with minimal wait times at the polls.

Turnout also was quite high for a non-presidential race. Nearly 4.4 million votes were counted as of late Tuesday, with thousands more to go. That total is more than the 4 million that voted in the 2016 presidential election in Georgia.

“After wait times averaging just 2 minutes on November 3rd, Georgia’s election administration is hitting a new milestone for effectiveness and efficiency,” said Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. “I have always said that after every election, half the people will be happy and half will be disappointed, but everyone should be confident in the reliability of the results.”

