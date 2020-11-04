Oregon becomes 1st state to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon voted to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for therapeutic use on Tuesday.

A psilocybin is a hallucinogenic chemical obtained from certain types of fresh and dried mushrooms, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

With 81% of votes reported Wednesday morning, 55.8% of the electorate had voted to approve Oregon Measure 109, The Associated Press reports.

While some states have decriminalized the so-called “magic mushrooms” or "shrooms," this measure makes Oregon the first state to legalize them.

Under the measure, licensed service providers are permitted to administer psilocybin-producing mushroom and fungi products to those 21 years or older. The DEA says it’s often ingested orally, brewed as a tea or added to foods.

The measure authorizes the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) to create a program to help these licensed providers to administer the products.

The measure was backed by war veterans with PTSD, those with terminal illnesses and others who suffer from anxiety or depression, who claim psilocybin helps.

Some opponents say science does not yet indicate that psilocybin is a safe medical treatment.

