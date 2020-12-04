Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Official estimates errors could have cost Trump 103 votes

items.[0].image.alt
Photo by: Susan Walsh/AP
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Posted at 5:30 PM, Dec 03, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-03 19:30:03-05

PHOENIX (AP) — An elections official testified that errors in processing certain ballots could have caused President Donald Trump to lose 103 votes in metro Phoenix.

Scott Jarrett, Maricopa County’s director of Election Day and emergency voting, made the estimate at a hearing Thursday in a Republican lawsuit seeking to undo Democrat President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in Arizona by more than 10,000 votes.

A sampling of 1,626 duplicated ballots found that Trump lost seven votes due to errors in ballot processing in Maricopa County.

Jarrett said Trump could have gained 103 votes if the error rate were extrapolated across all 27,800 duplicated ballots in the county.

The hearing resumes Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

STREAMING 24/7