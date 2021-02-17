Official clears Arizona governor of electioneering claims

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona attorney general has determined that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey did not violate state law when he encouraged small business owners to vote no on a ballot measure calling for a tax surcharge on high-earners to boost education funding.

The Arizona Capitol Times reported that Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich said his office had closed its investigation and won’t take any further action. Ducey was accused of electioneering by using state resources while on a phone call in his office with state employees in September. Deputy Solicitor General Michael Catlett found that the purpose of the call was to discuss the economy during the pandemic.

