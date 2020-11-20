'Numbers don't lie'; Georgia Secretary of State to certify election for Biden

ATLANTA — Georgia’s top elections official said he will certify that Joe Biden won the state’s presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by the motto that numbers don’t lie,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday morning during a news conference at the state Capitol. “As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct. The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state’s office or of courts or of either campaign.”

The Georgia hand recount results were 2,475,141 votes for president-elect Joe Biden and 2,462,857 votes for President Trump. Georgia's 16 electoral college votes will go to Biden, given him a projected 306 votes, well above the 270 needed to become president.

State law says Raffensperger must certify the election results by 5 p.m. Friday. Then, Gov. Brian Kemp has until 5 p.m. Saturday to certify the state’s slate of presidential electors.

The Trump campaign has until next Tuesday evening, November 24, to request another recount of the results, which would be a re-scan of the ballots that were hand-recounted.

Raffensperger also said he plans to propose election-law changes aimed at increasing trust in the results, by allowing state officials to intervene in counties that have systemic problems in administering elections, requiring photo ID for absentee voting and enabling more challenges to voters who might not live where they say.

State lawmakers would have to make these changes in state law.