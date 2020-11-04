North Dakota candidate who died of COVID-19 wins election

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota state legislative candidate who died from COVID-19 in October was elected Tuesday night.

David Andahl died on October 5 after he contracted the coronavirus and had been sick for several days.

Andahl had beaten the longtime incumbent during the June Republican primary.

Shortly after his death, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Andahl's name would remain on the ballot, and if he won, the office would be considered vacant. Under state law, a committee representing the party of the previous office-holder would fill the opening by appointment.

However, voters have the option to petition for a special election following the legislative session if they are not happy with who is appointed.