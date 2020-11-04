Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

North Dakota candidate who died of COVID-19 wins election

items.[0].image.alt
Dale Wetzel/AP
This photo, taken Thursday, April 19, 2012, shows the North Dakota Capitol tower behind a large stone identifying sign. The Republican majority leader of the Minnesota House on Thursday described the North Dakota Capitol building, which is located in Bismarck, N.D., as "embarrassing" and compared it to an insurance office. His remarks came during debate in the Minnesota Legislature in St. Paul, Minn., about whether to set aside money for repairs to the Minnesota Capitol. (AP Photo/Dale Wetzel)
North Dakota candidate who died of COVID-19 wins election
Posted at 8:37 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 10:37:53-05

BISMARCK, N.D. — A North Dakota state legislative candidate who died from COVID-19 in October was elected Tuesday night.

David Andahl died on October 5 after he contracted the coronavirus and had been sick for several days.

Andahl had beaten the longtime incumbent during the June Republican primary.

Shortly after his death, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Andahl's name would remain on the ballot, and if he won, the office would be considered vacant. Under state law, a committee representing the party of the previous office-holder would fill the opening by appointment.

However, voters have the option to petition for a special election following the legislative session if they are not happy with who is appointed.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 15: Voter registration deadline
October, 23: Request absentee ballot deadline
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee ballot delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Election 2020 Guide

ELECTION 2020 RESULTS