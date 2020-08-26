Night 3 of the Republican National Convention to feature VP Pence

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence will be featured speakers during Night 3 of the Republican National Convention, slated to begin at 8:30 p.m. ET.

The third night of the convention is taking place amid a series of national emergencies, including Hurricane Laura striking the Gulf Coast, unrest in Wisconsin, and the coronavirus pandemic that has claimed nearly 180,000 American lives since March.

During Tuesday’s portion of the Republican National Convention, Melania Trump spoke out about the unrest after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

“I have reflected on the racial unrest in our country. It is a harsh reality that we are not proud of parts of our history,” the first lady said.

“I like to call on the citizens of this country to take a moment, pause, and look at things from all perspectives. I urge people to come together in a civil manner, so we can work and live up to our standard American ideas,” she added. “I also ask people to stop the violence and looting being done in the name of justice and never make assumptions based on the color of a person's skin. Instead of tearing things down, let's reflect on our mistakes.”

As the first lady delivered her remarks, crowds of demonstrators clashed with police for the third straight night in Kenosha. Amid the chaos, two people were fatally wounded and a third person was shot. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, has been charged in connection with Tuesday's shootings.

While the first lady was among three Trumps not named Donald Trump who spoke on Tuesday, the only Trump family member listed on Wednesday’s schedule is the president’s daughter-in-law Lara Lea Trump, wife of Eric Trump. She is a senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

The theme of Wednesday’s section of the convention is “Land of Heroes,” and the GOP says that the party "will honor our nation's heroes and their contributions to writing our great American story

Wednesday’s portion of the convention will include a speech from Trump outgoing adviser Kellyanne Conway, who is stepping away from her role at the White House to spend time with family. Her husband, George Conway, is also stepping back from the Lincoln Project, which is a group of anti-Trump Republicans who are campaigning to defeat the president in November.

Others slated to speak: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, Sens. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee and Joni Ernst of Iowa and Reps. Dan Crenshaw of Texas and Elise Stefanik of New York.

