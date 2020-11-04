Nevada to announce additional election results on Thursday

Although Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden slightly leads President Donald Trump in Nevada, the state did not declare a winner on Election Day.

According to the Nevada Department of Elections, they would not be releasing any new vote totals until 9 a.m. Thursday.

Officials said they have already counted all mail-in ballots through Nov. 2 and all early in-person votes and Election Day votes.

But in a tweet early Wednesday morning, the department explained that they still had more ballots to count before they could declare a winner in their state. They also have not counted any mail-in votes that were received on Election Day. They still have to count mail-in ballots that will be received over the next week, as well as provisional ballots.

"Ballots outstanding is difficult to estimate in Nevada because every voter was sent a mail ballot," officials said in the tweet.

As of 9:30 a.m. CT Wednesday, Biden has 588,252 votes, and Trump has 580,605, according to the AP.

According to the Associated Press, no Republican presidential candidate has carried Nevada since 2004.