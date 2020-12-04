Nevada judge denies Trump campaign lawsuit to overturn presidential election results

A Nevada judge has denied a lawsuit filed by President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign to toss out the results of the state's presidential vote.

The lawsuit was denied with prejudice, meaning that it cannot be brought back before the court. The lawsuit made multiple claims, including a problems with the voting machine that was used to count ballots, illegal voting and malfeasance by the election officials.

District Court Judge James Russell said that the re-election campaign “failed to meet their burden to provide credible and relevant evidence.”

The court also said that the “expert testimony provided by the Contestants was of little to no value.”

President-elect Joe Biden received 33,596 more votes than Trump in Nevada.

The Nevada Supreme Court and Gov. Steve Sisolak certified the election results last week, directing the Democratic party’s electors to cast their 6 votes for Biden.

Attorney General Aaron D. Ford released a statement regarding another attempt to dismiss the 2020 election.

"For weeks, President Trump and his surrogates have put out tweets and participated in press releases and other media appearances to perpetuate a phony narrative that widespread voter fraud plagued Nevada's elections. Yet to date, they've provided insufficient proof to support their claims in court, which explains why they keep losing. That said, and while my office is not involved in this lawsuit, I would like to reassure every Nevadan that we take any allegations of voter fraud seriously, and we prosecute where the evidence supports credible claims. In fact, my office is currently prosecuting a claim from the 2016 election," said Attorney General Aaron D. Ford.

"Because I take fraud claims seriously, I have personally requested that President Trump's team, including former Attorney General Adam Laxalt, file an official complaint and supporting evidence with my office. They have yet to send in a complaint that details and provides evidence for the allegations they have publicly been making. Absent such a complaint and supporting evidence, these claims of widespread voter fraud remain baseless and, moreover, are insulting to the countless of elections workers who have diligently overseen our elections."

"I would like to once again reiterate that no court has found persuasive the Trump Campaign's contentions of widespread voter fraud in Nevada and that our elections were fair and secure. This has been demonstrated time and time again and across numerous courts. This election is over. President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris won Nevada, and Nevadans can remain confident that their voices have been heard."

This article was written by Joyce Lupiani for KTNV.