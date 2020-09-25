Menu

NASA astronaut plans to cast her ballot from space station

(NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin) For copyright and restrictions refer to - http://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/guidelines/index.html
NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin/AP
Expedition 64 crew member NASA astronaut Kate Rubins, is seen during Soyuz qualification exams Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at the Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC) in Star City, Russia, in advance of her scheduled launch October 14 from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to the International Space Station. Photo Credit: (NASA/GCTC/Andrey Shelepin)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Sep 25, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-25 19:54:42-04

ATLANTA (AP) — NASA astronaut Kate Rubins told The Associated Press on Friday that she plans to cast her next vote from space – more than 200 miles above Earth.

Rubins and two cosmonauts are in Star City, Russia, just outside Moscow.

She's preparing for a mid-October launch and a six-month stay at the International Space Station.

Texas law allows U.S. astronauts to vote from space using a secure electronic ballot.

Mission Control in Houston forwards the ballot to the space station, which Rubins then emails to the county clerk.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.