Minority pushes Trump agenda largely unpopular among tribes

Posted at 10:36 AM, Oct 24, 2020
WILLIAMS, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation vice president is part of a vocal minority pushing Donald Trump's agenda in areas long considered Democratic territory.

Myron Lizer argues that Native American values of hard work, family and ranching align more with the GOP than with Democrats.

It's difficult to say how most tribal members vote because the majority do not live on reservations and county lines don't align with tribal voters.

Historically, Native Americans have been considered the Democratic Party's constituency.

Lizer says he wants to shake up that belief.

He and other Native Americans well-known in Republican circles recently helped launch a Native Americans for Trump coalition.

