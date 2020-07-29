Menu

McSally, Kelly look to formalize Senate nominations

The race to finish John McCain’s last term in the U.S. Senate is one of the hottest contests in national politics this November, but there’s likely to be little fanfare in next week’s primary. Photo/AP.
Posted at 1:06 PM, Jul 29, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The race to finish John McCain’s last term in the U.S. Senate is one of the hottest contests in national politics this November, but there’s likely to be little fanfare in next week’s primary.

Retired astronaut Mark Kelly has only a write-in opponent for the Democratic nomination, while a conservative firebrand has struggled to mount a vigorous challenge to Republican incumbent Martha McSally. Kelly and McSally are targeting each other with a focus on November.

Republicans last year got nervous that businessman Daniel McCarthy could trip up McSally, but he's spent little money and is not well known.

