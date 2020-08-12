Menu

Marjorie Taylor Greene, who made racist videos, wins GOP nod in Georgia

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mike Stewart/AP
Supporters take photos with construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene, background right, late Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Rome, Ga. Greene, criticized for promoting racist videos and adamantly supporting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, won the GOP nomination for northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Posted at 7:10 PM, Aug 11, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-11 22:10:14-04

ATLANTA (AP) — Marjorie Taylor Greene has won the Republican nomination for Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She’s a businesswoman who has expressed support for the far-right conspiracy theory QAnon and been criticized for a series of racist comments.

Neurosurgeon John Cowan was defeated in the primary runoff for the open seat on Tuesday.

Greene's victory comes despite several GOP officials denouncing her campaign after videos surfaced in which she expresses racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Muslim views. She has responded to the criticism by blasting “the fake news media” and “the DC swamp.”

Her victory comes in a deep-red area in northwest Georgia.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
