Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

LeBron James-led's voting initiative 'More Than a Vote' recruits 10,000 poll workers

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mark J. Terrill/AP
NBA superstar LeBron James-led's voting rights organization More Than a Vote announced on Wednesday that over 10,000 volunteers have signed up to work at polling stations on Election Day. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
LeBron James-led's voting initiative 'More Than a Vote' recruits 10,000 poll workers
Posted at 11:46 AM, Oct 01, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-01 14:46:11-04

NBA superstar LeBron James-led's voting rights organization More Than a Vote announced that over 10,000 volunteers have signed up to work at polling stations on Election Day.

The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, who partnered up More Than a Vote, also announced the news.

The two nonprofits launched the We Got Next campaign less than two weeks ago due to our nation "facing a record shortage of poll workers this year due to the coronavirus," We Got Next said on its website.

To celebrate the milestone, the volunteers participated as virtual fans during Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA said. And as a surprise, former President Barack Obama and former NBA legends Shaquille O'Neal and Kareem Abdul-Jabaar joined the virtual fans to thank them.

In a video posted on social media, Obama wanted to thank the volunteers and let them know he appreciated them.

"It can be a thankless job. It's not one of those things you think about, but it is absolutely vital for democracy, and I appreciate you," the former President said in the video. "And hopefully all NBA fans will appreciate you when they see those shorter lines at the polling places. Democracy doesn't work if just a few people do it. That's like playing with half the team, but it's only that way if people aren't participating. If people get involved, then we get the best of us. And that's what I'm hoping is going to happen."

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Key Dates and Deadlines in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

Register to vote in Arizona Check voter registration status Find your polling location Voting ID requirements
View Full Election Guide
Guide to Election 2020

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.