Leaders react to 2020 election, projected winners Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Carolyn Kaster/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., arrive to speak at a news conference at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to travel to Arizona next week
Posted at 12:00 PM, Nov 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-07 14:00:12-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — On Saturday morning, the Associated Press projected Joe Biden will win the election and become the 46th President of the United State.

Now, Arizona and national leaders have begun responding to the projected winners, President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris.

President-elect Joe Biden released a statement on Twitter:

President Donald Trump did put out a tweet prior to the AP projecting Joe Biden to become the 46th president of the United States. The tweet read: "I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!" After the AP projected the winner, a statement was released to AP.

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris responded on Twitter:

Former President Barack Obama released a statement to Twitter:

Former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton released a statement on Twitter:

Wife of the late John McCain released a statement on Twitter:

Senator Bernie Sanders released a statement on Twitter:

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero responded on Twitter:

Senator Kyrsten Sinema released a statement that said:

"Arizonans voted in record-breaking numbers to support pragmatic, practical leaders who will bring Americans together and heal our country's divisions. Today's election results represent a chance to deliver on the needs of everyday Americans, rather than a mandate to pursue partisan goals that could further divide Americans. Now is the time to deliver critical relief to Arizona families and employers, make health care more affordable, deliver for our veterans, and expand opportunities for Americans across the country - all while keeping our nation safe and secure. President-elect Biden and I do not agree on every issue, and just as I did when working with President Trump, I will always vote based on what's right for Arizona and will continue working with anyone to get things done for our state. I pledge to continue working across the aisle, seeking compromise instead of sowing division - because we are in this together. Regardless of who each of us voted for, Americans deserve a government that is worthy of us and working for us."

Congressman Raul Grijalva released a statement that said:

“After four years of division, hate, and the outright assault on our values and institutions, the American people have firmly rejected President Trump. They braved a pandemic, the weather, and voter suppression efforts to cast their ballots and vote toward moving out country in a different direction, one that celebrates our diversity, humanity, and the dignity of every person.
“This is a win for science-based solutions to tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and safely returning our students to school and putting our families back to work. It’s a win for real action to combat the climate crisis and protect our planet and environment for generations to come. It’s a win for transforming our immigration system into one that puts families first. But this isn’t just a win for Biden supporters, it’s a win for all Americans who love this country, love their neighbors, and want to see everyone not just scaping by to survive, but thrive.
“The American people have spoken, and I urge President Trump to respectfully concede and commit to a peaceful transition of power that all other Presidents have undertaken since the founding of our country.”

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

