Lawmakers fight for GOP's soul in Arizona Senate primary

Matt York/AP
FILE - Legislators hold a special session Thursday, Feb. 4, 2010 at the Capitol in Phoenix. The biggest knock-down, drag-out primary fight among the 90 Senate and House seats up for grab in November pits two sitting Republican lawmakers in a suburban north Phoenix district battling for the soul of the GOP base. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
Posted at 4:54 PM, Aug 03, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — The biggest knock-down, drag-out primary fight among the 90 Senate and House seats up for grabs in November features two sitting Republican lawmakers in a suburban north Phoenix district battling for the soul of the GOP.

Sen. Heather Carter is known as one of the more moderate GOP lawmakers.

She's defending her seat against a challenge from Rep. Nancy Barto, a social conservative who has embraced anti-abortion and religious freedom legislation.

Both have represented the 15th District for years.

They are not fast friends, and backers of the candidates have poured more than $1.8 million into the race, breaking about 2-1 for Carter.

