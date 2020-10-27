Last day to mail in ballot in Arizona is Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. — Tuesday is the last day you can drop your ballot by mail.

"To make sure that it's received on time."

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the cutoff is next Tuesday for your ballot by mail to be counted.

"Any ballots that are received after that date, even if they're postmarked, are not able to be counted."

Early voting ends on Friday and she said voters with ballots by mail still have options if they don't make it to a mailbox before end of business on Tuesday."

"Our recommendation is dropping it off at a polling site or secure ballot drop box."

Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said voters there don't even have to leave their car at some election sites.

"We have multiple locations for curbside driving and drop your ballot off," Rodriguez said.

"If you're dropping your ballot off, either at an early ballot site or a ballot drop box, the election folks are getting their hands on your ballot that same day," Hobbs said.

Some voters might find they need a change of address of have some issue with their ballot.

"There might also be options for emergency voting in their county," Hobbs said.

Rodriguez said voters in Pima County will have the weekend to sort that out.

"On Saturday we're going to be open for emergency voting."

"Go to one of the early voting site locations. You'll fill out a new voter registration form that will update the address for you and issue you a ballot right there on the spot," Rodriguez recommends getting that done before Election Day.

"You don't want to wait 'til Election Day because you're going to have to sign a lot of paperwork."

With four days left in early voting, you have more options right now than you will on Election Day.

Officials said on Election Day voters may only vote at their designated poll site.

"If you're voting early, between now and Friday, then those polling places are 'vote centers' and so that means anyone can go to any vote center in their county and cast a ballot that will be counted," Hobbs said.

A reminder: because of the coronavirus, your poll site might be different this year than before.

