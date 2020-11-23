Menu

Last Arizona county OKs election tally, assures Biden win

Posted at 11:37 AM, Nov 23, 2020
PHOENIX (AP) — Elected leaders in the last Arizona county to certify its results from the Nov. 3 election have signed off on their tally.

Monday's unanimous vote by the Mohave County Board of Supervisors sets the stage for state leaders to formalize Democratic presidential candiate Joe Biden’s historic win in the Grand Canyon State.

The Mohave County board delayed its canvass last week because of lawsuits being pursued by backers of President Donald Trump in Phoenix. Judges in Maricopa County rejected those efforts, although appeals and additional legal efforts are possible.

