Largest police union in the US endorses Trump

As calls for police reform permeate among supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, the Fraternal Order of Police announced on Friday it has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

The FOP, which is the nation’s largest police union with 355,000 members, endorsed Trump for the second time. The union has not endorsed a Democrat for president since 1996. The FOP endorsed George W. Bush in 2004 and 2004, John McCain in 2008, and did not issue a formal endorsement in 2012.

“During his first four years, President Trump has made it crystal clear that he has our backs,” FOP President Patrick Yoes said. “Our members know that he listens to the concerns of our brothers and sisters in uniform and is able to make tough decisions on the issues most important to law enforcement. President Trump is committed to keeping our communities and families safe.”

While Democratic nominee Joe Biden did not win over the support of the FOP, the Biden campaign responded on Friday by announcing it has garnered support from 190 law enforcement officials throughout the US.

The list distributed by the Biden campaign includes current and former sheriffs, prosecutors and attorneys general.

“Joe Biden has always stood on the right side of the law and is offering a much needed vision for our Nation. When asked the question, would you feel safe in Joe Biden’s America? The answer is yes,” said Retired Chief and former President of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, Tom Manger. “I’ve worked with Vice President Biden for years and know that he can heal the divide in our Country. He has condemned violence of all kinds, and there is no question that I would feel safe in Joe Biden’s America.”

Previously, Yoes expressed his support for “Operation Legend,” a program launched by the White House to send federal agents to cities dealing with unrest following the death of George Floyd.

“Law enforcement and the maintenance of public safety is primarily the responsibility of local governments,” Yoes explained. “But in too many of our cities, the violence has reached such levels that local agencies need additional resources. Our men and women in uniform in these jurisdictions are demoralized by anti-police rhetoric and they are exhausted from lengthy shifts in response to the pandemic. They desperately need the help that the President is going to provide.”