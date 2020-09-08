Kanye West won't be on Arizona's November election ballot, rules state Supreme Court

The Arizona Supreme Court affirmed a Superior Court decision Tuesday, denying Kanye West to run as an independent candidate for president on the Arizona’s November ballot.

Four judges ruled West failed to comply with Arizona election law. West can’t run as an independent in Arizona when he is registered as a Republican in Wyoming.

On Thursday, a Maricopa County judge ruled that Kanye West’s name will not be on Arizona’s Presidential Ballot even if he obtains the required number of signatures for independent candidates to make the ballot.

West’s lawyers were hauled into court Thursday after resident Rasean Clayton filed a lawsuit Monday challenging West’s right to file as an independent, claiming West is a Republican.

West’s lawyers said their client’s status as a registered Republican in Wyoming was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot. They said when West filed federal election paperwork, he listed his party as “BDY,” an abbreviation for Birthday Party.

West’s campaign turned in nearly 58,000 signatures Wednesday, well over the 39,000 needed to appear on the ballot. Officials have certified that Kanye West's campaign received enough signatures to meet the requirement, according to the Arizona Secretary of State's office.

Lawyers for Pima County argued placing West’s name on the ballot presented the possibility of "irreparable injury." Lawyers for West told the judge that since West is running as a candidate of the Birthday Party, he is not subjected to the same rules as Republicans or Democrats running as an independent. West’s 11 electors did change their affiliation to Independent in order to comply with Arizona law.