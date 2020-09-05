Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Kanye West appeals ruling that bars him from Arizona ballot

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Wyke/AP
FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West's candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
Election-2020 Kanye West-Virginia
Posted at 5:17 PM, Sep 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-04 20:17:42-04

PHOENIX (AP) — Kanye West has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that bars him from appearing on the state's Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

The appeal came a day after a judge ruled against him and concluded that a voter who challenged West's candidacy had shown the possibility of an irreparable harm if the rapper's name were to appear on the ballot.

Lawyers leading the challenge argued West should be barred from running as an independent because he's a registered Republican.

West's lawyers said their client's status as a registered Republican in Wyoming was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections