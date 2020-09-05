Kanye West appeals ruling that bars him from Arizona ballot

PHOENIX (AP) — Kanye West has asked the Arizona Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that bars him from appearing on the state's Nov. 3 ballot as an independent presidential candidate.

The appeal came a day after a judge ruled against him and concluded that a voter who challenged West's candidacy had shown the possibility of an irreparable harm if the rapper's name were to appear on the ballot.

Lawyers leading the challenge argued West should be barred from running as an independent because he's a registered Republican.

West's lawyers said their client's status as a registered Republican in Wyoming was irrelevant to getting on the Arizona ballot.