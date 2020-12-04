Menu

Judge urged to toss suit seeking to undo Biden's Arizona win

Posted at 4:20 PM, Dec 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-12-04 18:20:54-05

PHOENIX (AP) — Lawyers for election officials urged a judge to dismiss Arizona GOP chief Kelli Ward'slawsuit seeking to undo Democrat President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state.

They argued there was no evidence of fraud in how ballots were processed in metro Phoenix and that the number of votes President Donald Trump could have lost due to human error wasn't enough for him to carry the state.

The attorneys said it would be an extraordinary move to to reverse an election in which 3 million Arizonans voted.

Ward's attorney cited instances in which Trump lost votes and said his client had good reason to file the challenge.

