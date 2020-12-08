Judge peppers lawyer with questions on Arizona election suit

PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in a lawsuit seeking to decertify the election results that gave Democrat President-elect Joe Biden his Arizona victory has peppered a lawyer with questions about why the challenge should remain alive in court.

The lawsuit alleges Arizona's election systems have flaws that let election workers and foreign countries manipulate results.

Officials have said the lawsuit uses conspiracy theories to make allegations without any proof.

Judge Diane Humetewa said the lawsuit makes claims similar to those in a now-dismissed case in state court.

Julia Haller is an attorney who argued to keep the federal lawsuit alive and said her case alleges widespread fraud.