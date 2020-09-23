Menu

Judge mulls giving more time to count Navajo Nation ballots

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge is mulling whether to order officials to count mail-in ballots up to 10 extra days after election day for Navajo Nation members who live on the tribe's reservation in Arizona and whose ballots are postmarked by election day.

A lawyer representing Navajo Nation members said at a hearing that mail service on the reservation is much slower than other communities and argued that Arizona's requirement that ballots be turned in to authorities by 7 p.m. on election night would disenfranchise tribal members.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs' office says those who filed the lawsuit haven't explained why they can't meet the existing deadline.

Key Dates and Deadline in Arizona

October, 5: Voter registration deadline
October, 7: Early voting begins
October, 23: Request absentee/mail-in ballot
October, 27: Latest recommended mail-in date
November, 3: In-person voting
November, 3 @ 7pm: Absentee/mail-in delivered by date

