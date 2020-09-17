Menu

Watch

Election 2020

Actions

Judge: Louisiana must return to pandemic mail-in voting

items.[0].image.alt
Melinda Deslatte/AP
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin speaks to the House and Governmental Affairs Committee about his proposed emergency plan for the fall Louisiana elections, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, La. (AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
Judge: Louisiana must return to pandemic mail-in voting
Posted at 7:15 PM, Sep 16, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-16 22:15:15-04

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge says Louisiana must reinstate coronavirus pandemic voting plans used for summer elections rather than using a more restrictive plan approved by the Legislature.

U.S. District Chief Judge Shelly Dick says the state must allow mail voting for people with conditions that make COVID-19 more dangerous, and their caretakers.

She also ordered the expansion of early voting from seven days to 10 in November, but not in December.

During his monthly call-in radio show, Gov. John Bel Edwards says the opinion boils down to simply doing what the state did in July and August.

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says his office is reviewing it.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Voter Resources and Information
Register to vote or update your registration Find My Polling Place Check my mail-in ballot status Arizona Secretary of State - Elections