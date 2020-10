A Virginia judge has extended the deadline for Virginians to register to vote for two days after a state-run website crashed.

The Associated Press reports that U.S. District Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. announced Wednesday that Virginians can now register to vote through this Thursday.

The state website where Virginians can register online crashed Tuesday when Gov. Ralph Northam said a fiber optic cable was accidentally cut in a roadside project.

This story is breaking and will be updated.