Judge calls temporary halt to Arizona election audit

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge is calling a halt to an audit of 2020 election results from the state’s largest county.

Maricopa County Superior Court judge Christopher Coury ruled Friday that the audit must stop between 5 p.m. Friday and noon Monday as long as the state Democratic party puts up a $1 million bond to cover potential higher costs. The audit includes a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots.

It's being conducted on behalf of Republicans in the state Senate, who hired a cyber security firm run by a man who has shared unfounded allegations of election fraud. A lawyer for the Senate indicated he plans an immediate appeal.

