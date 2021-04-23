Watch

Judge calls temporary halt to Arizona election audit

Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-23 15:57:45-04

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge is calling a halt to an audit of 2020 election results from the state’s largest county.

Maricopa County Superior Court judge Christopher Coury ruled Friday that the audit must stop between 5 p.m. Friday and noon Monday as long as the state Democratic party puts up a $1 million bond to cover potential higher costs. The audit includes a hand recount of 2.1 million ballots.

It's being conducted on behalf of Republicans in the state Senate, who hired a cyber security firm run by a man who has shared unfounded allegations of election fraud. A lawyer for the Senate indicated he plans an immediate appeal.

