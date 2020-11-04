Menu

Joe Biden wins Arizona in presidential election

Paul Sancya/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally at Renaissance High School in Detroit, Monday, March 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Joe Biden
Posted at 7:22 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 09:22:07-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — For the first time since 1996, a Democrat has won Arizona in a presidential election.

The Associated Press has projected Joe Biden the winner of Arizona's 11 electoral votes in the 2020 election, with 51% of the vote so far, compared to President Donald Trump's 47%.

Biden's win marks the end of an unusually close race in the Grand Canyon State, with multiple visits from both campaigns throughout the election season.

With close races and continued vote counting throughout the Midwest, Biden's win in Arizona will likely prove pivotal in the race to 270 electoral votes.

