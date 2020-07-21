Joe Biden says 4 Black women among VP finalists

Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden said during an MSNBC interview on Monday that four Black women are among his finalists to become his running mate.

In an interview with Joy Reid on Monday, he said he isn’t tied to picking a woman of color, but he is committed to having a diverse administration.

“Black women have supported me my whole career,” Biden told Reid. “I have been loyal and they have been loyal to me — and so it’s important that my administration, I promise you, will look like America.”

While he did not mention names, Sen. Kamala Harris has been eyed by many in the Democratic Party as a leading vice presidential candidate. Harris told CBS’ Stephen Colbert that she’d “be honored” to be Biden’s running mate.

"Honestly, let me just tell you something: I will do everything in my power, wherever I am, to help Joe Biden win,” Harris told Colbert.

Of note, there has never been a Black vice presidential candidate from a major party.