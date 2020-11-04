Menu

Joe Biden expected to speak Wednesday about state of presidential race

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Andrew Harnik/AP
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Wilmington, Del., as his wife Jill Biden looks on.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-04 13:45:10-05

WILMINGTON, Del. – Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks Wednesday afternoon about the state of the presidential election.

The Democratic candidate and former vice president has encouraged his supporters to “keep the faith” as key battleground states continue to tally votes past Election Day.

As of 1:30 p.m. ET, Biden led with 238 electoral votes over President Donald Trump’s 214 votes, The Associated Press reports.

Biden is leading in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, but by slim margins. If he were to claim all three, he would reach the crucial 270-vote threshold to win the presidency.

Shortly before Biden’s remarks, Trump’s campaign manager said their team plans to request a recount in Wisconsin.

