Job losses, fear of virus complicate Latino voter hopes

PHOENIX (AP) — Latinos in the U.S. have been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, leading to concerns among voting rights groups that they will be less likely to register and vote in November.

Latinos are 13% of eligible voters nationwide but account for a much larger share in states such as Arizona and Florida that will be key to this year's presidential election.

Latino voting advocates say they often hear from potential voters that they are more concerned about putting food on the table than casting a ballot.

