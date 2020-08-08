Jerry Sheridan secures primary win, will run against Sheriff Penzone in November election

Jerry Sheridan has won the Republican primary for the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, per the Associated Press.

Sheridan beat out former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in what was a tightly contested race that took three days to determine a winner.

Sheridan will now face off against the current Sheriff Paul Penzone in the November election. Penzone beat out Arpaio for the seat in 2016.

Jerry Sheridan says he was urged by current MCSO employees who are dissatisfied with Sheriff Paul Penzone to run for the seat.

Sheridan worked for the sheriff’s office for nearly four decades, rising in the ranks to be Joe Arpaio’s second in command for six years.

While Penzone has been generally successful keeping the sheriff’s office out of the headlines and in compliance with Federal Court orders, Sheridan says Penzone has lost the trust of the deputies and detention officers. If elected, Sheridan says he believes he can restore that trust and leadership.

Click here to track the latest primary results.