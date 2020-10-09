Ivanka Trump to host Operation MAGA campaign event in Phoenix Sunday

President Donald Trump's oldest daughter, Ivanka Trump will be visiting the Valley Sunday for an Operation MAGA campaign event.

The Trump campaign says Ivanka Trump will host a conversation with local supporters in Phoenix.

The event will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 11.

Further details surrounding this event have not yet been made available.

This event comes after President Trump was set to visit the Valley on October 5 and 6, and had to postpone the events due to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Thursday, Vice President Mike Pence visited Peoria to also host a campaign event.

It is clear that both the Trump and Biden campaigns are looking to sway Arizona voters in their perspective directions with the many Valley visits in the months leading up to the November election.

Also Thursday, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris visited Arizona to host campaign events.