International leaders react to Joe Biden’s presidential victory

Posted at 12:05 PM, Nov 07, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-07 14:05:43-05

During the week as results were being compiled, a number of international leaders were careful not to speak out on Tuesday's presidential election. Now that President-Elect Joe Biden has been projected to win the election, leaders across the world have sent their congratulations to Biden, who will take office on January 20, 2021.

“On behalf of the Government of Canada, I congratulate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their election as the next President and Vice President of the United States of America,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Canada and the United States enjoy an extraordinary relationship – one that is unique on the world stage. Our shared geography, common interests, deep personal connections, and strong economic ties make us close friends, partners, and allies. We will further build on this foundation as we continue to keep our people safe and healthy from the impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and work to advance peace and inclusion, economic prosperity, and climate action around the world.”

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, someone generally seen as an ally of President Donald Trump, sent this tweet:

Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky, whose phone call with Trump became the subject of an impeachment inquiry, sent this tweet:

French President Emmanuel Macron sent the following tweet:

